Manchester United are set to finish off LASK Linz on Wednesday night, in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie, and when they do they will face the winner of Istanbul Basaksehir vs. FC Copenhagen. Coming home and up 5-0, the midweek clash second leg against the Austrian side is just a mere formality at this point.
In terms of what lays ahead, United received a very favorable draw in the UEL. If chalk holds, we could see Inter Milan take on the Red Devils in the final and prior to that, an all-English semi-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
As for the quarterfinal opponent, the Turkish side currently lead their tie 1-0 after the first leg, but must survive a tough trip to Copenhagen this week.
In looking at the United first team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may go with, expect to see a lot of youngster and/or reserve midfielders get some major minutes here. James Garner, Juan Mata, Fred, Scott McTominay and Tahith Chong are all in contention for starting XI duty here.
You can feel fairly certain that Sergio Romero will be in goal and Odion Ighalo will be leading the line. Due to a lack of fit true, genuine central defenders, we’re predicting a switch to back three instead of a back four. First choice left back Luke Shaw is out for the entire tournament while Axel Tuanzebe has not featured since the restart.
Sometimes full-back Diogo Dalot gets another opportunity to play forward on the wing, where he’ll be joined by Daniel James.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs LASK Linz (3-4-3): Romero; Williams, Bailly, Fosu-Mensah; Garner, Mata, McTominay: Fred; Dalot, James, Ighalo
Manchester United vs LASK Linz Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Aug 5, 8pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester, UK
First Leg: United won 5-0
Match Preview: go to this link
Form Guide (all competitions) United WDLWD LASK LLLWW
Odds: United 1/4 Draw 9/2 LASK 11/1
Prediction: United 3, LASK Linz 0
Even the B-team should be able to get a big result in this one, although it is remains to be seen just how hard OGS will really push the guys here.
