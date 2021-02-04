Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

February 4, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Fresh off their humiliating Southampton, 9-0 in midweek, we are possibly starting to see what the best and strongest Manchester United lineup is. Something to think about when they face Everton FC on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani, when healthy, still brings it. Some of us may mocked his deadline day signing as desperate, but he’s the team’s best pure centre forward and poacher. Bruno Fernandes, obviously undroppable, and the team has been on the rise ever since Paul Pogba really got it together.

Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick-off: 8pm GMT Saturday Feb. 6

Team news for both sides: go here

Odds: -200 United win, +325 draw, +525 Everton victory

TV (USA): NBCSN, Stream: NBCSports.com

Premier League position: United 44 pts, 2nd   Everton 36 pts, 6th

Premier League Form Guide:  United WDLWD   Everton  WLDWL

Fred and McTominay are getting it done in the holding midfield while the arrival of Alex Telles has pushed Luke Shaw towards being the best he can be.  The club is reportedly in the market to sign a right back that could do the same for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

While manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not have the most consistency in his starting lineup this season, it does seem like he may have found his strongest XI.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani

Prediction: Manchester 2, Everton 0

Given what happened in the reverse fixture, it’s clear that United have the advantage in this match-up. Don’t expect a wild scoreline like last time though!

