Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

When Manchester United travels to Everton FC for an EFL Cup quarterfinal clash, it will also be a match-up of two managers seeking their first trophy with their current club. While the League Cup isn’t anything that’s extremely coveted or highly regarded these days, it is still provides an opportunity to win silverware, and that is important for both Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti and United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Both managers are eager to show their bosses and their supporter bases that the club rebuilding project is progressing right now.
Manchester United at Everton FC EFL Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Team news for both sides: go here
Kickoff: 8pm GMT, Wed. Dec. 23, Goodison Park
TV (UK): Sky Sports
Officials-
Referee: Andrew Madley
Assistants: Edward Smart, Adrian Holmes
Fourth official: Andre Marriner
In looking at how United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might set up his team for this one, there really is no right or wrong answer, given how he keeps switching up his starting XIs, and even sometimes his formations lately.
The Norwegian has said he’s wary of keeping his side fresh, trying to prevent injury, so he’ll rotate his side in this one for sure. We’re predicting a start for Paul Pogba in a “squad rotation” lineup?? Hahahahahahaha. Yes, that’s where we are right now.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3) at Everton: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Axel, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fred, Lingard, Martial, Cavani
Prediction: United 2, Everton 1
You got to love United’s away form right now, so how can you pick against it? United will of course fall behind early in this one; naturally.
The line up is not OK for me