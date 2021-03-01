Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Manchester United played yet another boring clunker in a big game, a goalless stalemate with Chelsea yesterday that was not fun for anyone involved. At least we can move on from the boring 0-0 drabfest quickly, as the next match, a road trip to Crystal Palace, comes fast and furious.

United are next to impossible to beat on the road this season, so we expect the Premier League’s second place side to take at least a point, if not all three, from this one.

Manchester United at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: 8:15 GMT March 3, Selhurst Park

PL Form Guide:  United DWDDW    Palace DWLLW

PL Position: United- 2nd, 50 pts   Palace- 13th, 33 points

Broadcast: Sky Sports (UK)

Officials: Referee- Andre Marriner, Assistant referees- Scott Ledger and Marc Perry, Fourth official- Kevin Friend, VAR- Mike Dean, Assistant VAR- Stephen Child

Bruno Fernandes was locked up by N’Golo Kante yesterday, so they’ll need to get him going again here. Given his fine form, generally, we’re not worried. Luke Shaw had a rough game yesterday too, so you have to wonder if that will open up some chances here for Alex Telles, and if that means we’ll see a position battle down the line.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial

Prediction: Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace

United have never lost at Selhurst Park against Palace in the Premier League era (Wimbledon also used it as their home between 1991 and 2003), and I just don’t see that changing now.

