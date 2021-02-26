Manchester United travel to Chelsea FC on Sunday in a clash of two English giants battling for two of the coveted top four positions in the Premier League. The two sides are also famous for going head to head in the transfer market over the same targets.
With this huge crunch clash coming up, and a few fitness concerns for the Red Devils, let’s take a look at how United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might shape his first team in this one.
Chelsea FC vs Manchester United FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 BST Sunday Feb 28, Stamford Bridge
Odds: United (+230) Chelsea FC win (+125) Draw (+220)
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United
Team News for both sides: go to this link
TV: NBCSN
Key Stat: United have only suffered one loss in their last 19 league games
We’re thinking Edinson Cavani will be ready in time, but Scott McTominay will not. The Blues will come into this match more fully fit and opposing manager Thomas Tuchel will have more options and freedom in selecting his team.
So we’ll see if that’s advantageous enough here.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Nemanja Matic; Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Chelsea FC 1
Chelsea are in really fine form right now, but knowing just how stellar the Red Devils have been on the road this season, I really think they “got this.”
