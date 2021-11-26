Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

While Manchester United are substantial underdogs, and deservedly so, on Sunday at Chelsea, some recent trends are definitely in their favor. Chelsea are winless in their last seven Premier League matches against United, with the only longer streak coming way back in 1938-1950.
Chelsea have failed to score in their last four PL meetings with the Red Devils, and United only have one superior consecutive clean sheet run over the same league foe in their history, and that was with Newcastle United, 1913-1919.
Manchester United at Chelsea FYIs
Kick: Sun Nov 28, 4:30, Stamford Bridge
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
Team News: Chelsea Manchester United
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 61% Draw 22% Manchester United 17%
PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea 1st, 29pts, WDWWW Manchester United 8th, 17pts, LLWLL
The starting XI pretty much picks itself actually, as injuries and suspensions have created some holes in the lineup.
Jadon Sancho finally scored his first goal, in a United shirt, during midweek Champions League play, and perhaps this will now spur him on to bigger and better things?
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Villarreal (UCL)
David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles; Donny Van de Beek, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo
Prediction: Chelsea FC 2, Manchester United 0
Chelsea are heavily favored at -176, while United are substantial underdogs at +450. A draw can be had for +300, but we’re making the safe and conservative pick here.
