Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

November 26, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

While Manchester United are substantial underdogs, and deservedly so, on Sunday at Chelsea, some recent trends are definitely in their favor. Chelsea are winless in their last seven Premier League matches against United, with the only longer streak coming way back in 1938-1950.

Chelsea have failed to score in their last four PL meetings with the Red Devils, and United only have one superior consecutive clean sheet run over the same league foe in their history, and that was with Newcastle United, 1913-1919.

manchester united chelsea

Manchester United at Chelsea FYIs

Kick: Sun Nov 28, 4:30, Stamford Bridge

Starting XI Predictions:   Chelsea    Manchester United

Team News:  Chelsea    Manchester United

Premier League Preview Podcast: go here

Google Result Probability:  Chelsea win 61%  Draw 22%  Manchester United 17%

PL Standing, Form Guide:   Chelsea 1st, 29pts, WDWWW   Manchester United 8th, 17pts, LLWLL

The starting XI pretty much picks itself actually, as injuries and suspensions have created some holes in the lineup.

Jadon Sancho finally scored his first goal, in a United shirt, during midweek Champions League play, and perhaps this will now spur him on to bigger and better things?

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Villarreal (UCL)

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles; Donny Van de Beek, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction: Chelsea FC 2, Manchester United 0

Chelsea are heavily favored at -176, while United are substantial underdogs at +450. A draw can be had for +300, but we’re making the safe and conservative pick here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind