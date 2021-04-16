Manchester United must be feeling kind of invigorated right now, as they’re cruising in both the Premier League and the Europa League. A convincing and emotional win over good old friend Jose Mourinho and Tottenham, complements the big wins they have had recently over Manchester City and West Ham.
Through to the semis of the UEL, maybe this will finally be the time that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer breaks his seminfinal jinx?
Manchester United vs Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: 4pm Sunday April 18, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
TV: NBCSN
PL Form, Position: United 2nd, 63pts WWWWD Burnley 16th, 33pts LLWDD
Odds: Manchester United (-304) Burnley (+800) Draw (+400)
Before the Euro battle though, United need to keep taking care of business domestically, with the next challenge being Burnley FC on Sunday. Given the gap in between the two sides, it’s easy to understand why United are so heavily favored here. Let’s take a look at who OGS may select in his first team, as he looks to take all three points from the weekend against the Clarets.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba Greenwood, Fernandes; Rashford
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Burnley FC
A runner-up finish, to a City side that is such a strong juggernaut, is not too shabby. With this goal in striking distance, maybe Ole is really at the wheel after all.
My predictions score
Man Utd 0 v 2 Burnley