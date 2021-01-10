Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

January 10, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

marcus rashford

Manchester United have one last tune-up before their epic showdown with Liverpool a week from today. That match is Tuesday night, when they’ll travel to Burnley FC.

They do have four major fitness concerns ahead of the next league fixture, and there is the possibility that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a real selection headache in central defense. With that in mind, this is how we see the team shaping out in midweek.

Manchester United vs. Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Tue, Jan. 12, 8:15pm GMT

Team News for both sides: go here

Location: Turf Moor, Burnley, United Kingdom

Premier League Form Guide: United WWDWW  Burnley WLWDW

Honestly, we believe that some of the fitness issues United have right now will sort themselves out by gametime. Solskjaer is keeping the information close to the vest, as all managers do, especially with such a major showdown on the horizon. Gamesmanship, in regards to team fitness news, is important right not.

OGS could hold back a little in this game, with one eye on the Liverpool match next week. This match could provide a chance for Edinson Cavani, who is well rested after having finished serving a suspension. We could see some squad rotation in the midfield too.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Prediction: United 2, Burnley 0

Look for the Red Devils to cruise in this one, given a.) their dominant road form this season and b.) Burnley simply just does not score much.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of  “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish