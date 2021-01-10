Manchester United have one last tune-up before their epic showdown with Liverpool a week from today. That match is Tuesday night, when they’ll travel to Burnley FC.
They do have four major fitness concerns ahead of the next league fixture, and there is the possibility that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a real selection headache in central defense. With that in mind, this is how we see the team shaping out in midweek.
Manchester United vs. Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: Tue, Jan. 12, 8:15pm GMT
Team News for both sides: go here
Location: Turf Moor, Burnley, United Kingdom
Premier League Form Guide: United WWDWW Burnley WLWDW
Honestly, we believe that some of the fitness issues United have right now will sort themselves out by gametime. Solskjaer is keeping the information close to the vest, as all managers do, especially with such a major showdown on the horizon. Gamesmanship, in regards to team fitness news, is important right not.
OGS could hold back a little in this game, with one eye on the Liverpool match next week. This match could provide a chance for Edinson Cavani, who is well rested after having finished serving a suspension. We could see some squad rotation in the midfield too.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani
Prediction: United 2, Burnley 0
Look for the Red Devils to cruise in this one, given a.) their dominant road form this season and b.) Burnley simply just does not score much.
