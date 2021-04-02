Manchester United come out of the international break and head into the home stretch of the season looking to secure their place in the top four. In order to reach that goal, they’ve got to get to this final phase off on the right foot. Up first in the run-in is a home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Let’s take a look at who manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might start against the relegation threatened Seagulls.
Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Apr 4, 7:30pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
TV, Stream: BT Sport, BTSport.com, BT Sport app
PL Position, Form: United 2nd, 57pts, WWDDW Brighton 16th, 32pts, WWLLL
Paul Pogba is feeling good and finding his rhythm right now, according to France manager Didier Deschamps.
Luke Shaw a hero with England during this past international period, with teammate for club and country Harry Maguire also making positive headlines with his play this past week.
Expect all of them to get a first team nod here.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion
David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James; Edinson Cavani
Prediction: Manchester United 1, Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Coming out of the international break, United should be rested and ready to take care of business here against a much weaker side.
