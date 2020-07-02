Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth 

It’s amazing how the last time these two sides met, the result vaulted AFC Bournemouth above Manchester United. The two sides were in very different places last November, and now the Red Devils are 25 points and 14 positions in the table above the Cherries.
Norwich City seems destined to go down, but the other two dreaded relegation slots are still very much in play right now. Bournemouth, who have really been beset by injury this season, are fighting desperately to avoid the drop. And with United fighting to qualify for Champions League, this is a match with relevance at both ends of the table.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction (4-2-3-1) vs AFC Bournemouth
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs
Kickoff: July 4, 8:15 pm, Old Trafford
Team News for both sides: go to this link
TV Channel/Live Stream: BT Sport 1 (UK) FuboTV (US)
Referee: Mike Dean
Form Guide: Bournemouth LDLLL United WWWDW
Position: United 5th, 52 points Brighton 19th, 27 points
Prediction: United 2, Bournemouth 0
Absolutely the Red Devils need to take the trifecta, not settle for the single point this time at Old Trafford. Chelsea have stumbled, and thus opened the door for a race to a top four finish. United cannot drop points here though, and one would reasonably believe they’ll avenge the reverse fixture result on Saturday.
