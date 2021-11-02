Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Atalanta (UCL)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still manager at Manchester United, despite all that has gone wrong this season. He is coming off a win at the weekend though, as his side dispatched Tottenham Hotspur 3-0, who then promptly fired their gaffer, Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Portugese lasted only four months in north London, where the club moved lighting fast to hire his replacement, Antonio Conte, a man they originally sought but could not sign in the summer. This relates to United, of course in that Conte had been linked as a potential replacement for Solskjaer.
Conte and his temperament was never going to likely gel with the Glazers anyway, as the United owners obviously want a yes man. Still one has to think that Conte’s no longer being available only increases OGS’ job security. After all, it’s now one less available boss who could potentially serve as a replacement.
Up next is a visit to Atalanta, for a UEFA Champions League group stage clash. United won the reverse fixture 3-2 on Oct. 20, and they currently sit atop the Group F standings with 6 points. Atalanta are third with four points.
Kickoff: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo Italy, 8pm, Nov 2, 2021
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Atalanta
David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani Cristiano Ronaldo
