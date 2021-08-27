Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

August 27, 2021 By 1 Comment
Today is of course all about the potential return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, but at the same time, we also have a match to preview.

United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, and there are only four confirmed absentees (all due to injury): Dean Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles and Scott McTominay. Let’s look then at who could be starting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Manchester United at Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Aug. 29, 4:30 pm, Molineux

Kickoff: Sun Aug. 29, 4:30 pm, Molineux

He’ll be signing copies of his book! For more information, see links and tweet above.

United Team News: go here

Series History: United wins 8  Draws  3  Wolves wins

Odds:   United 4/5    Draw 13/5    Wolves 7/2

Oh and here’s the up to the minute update on the Ronaldo situation:

Jadon Sancho is set to make his first start for United while Raphael Varane will make his debut. (He’ll probably start).

Said Solskjaer of Varane: “He’s had a couple of weeks of good training and he’s looking ever as impressive as a person, as a player, he’s got class he will fit in at Man United definitely. I think we’ve signed a top player at the right time.”

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Pogba; Sancho, Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani

Prediction: United 1, Wolves 0 

  1. Maixa says
    August 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM

    I like cavani to open sub by cr7

