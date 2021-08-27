Today is of course all about the potential return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, but at the same time, we also have a match to preview.
United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, and there are only four confirmed absentees (all due to injury): Dean Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles and Scott McTominay. Let’s look then at who could be starting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
Manchester United at Wolves FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Aug. 29, 4:30 pm, Molineux
Series History: United wins 8 Draws 3 Wolves wins
Odds: United 4/5 Draw 13/5 Wolves 7/2
Oh and here’s the up to the minute update on the Ronaldo situation:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion, more than close. ??? #MUFC #Ronaldo
Current situation:
– Official bid made to Juventus.
– Official contract [2023] sent to Jorge Mendes.
– Paperworks to be prepared soon.
– Manchester City are out of the race.
Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/iV1D6edJpa
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021
Jadon Sancho is set to make his first start for United while Raphael Varane will make his debut. (He’ll probably start).
Said Solskjaer of Varane: “He’s had a couple of weeks of good training and he’s looking ever as impressive as a person, as a player, he’s got class he will fit in at Man United definitely. I think we’ve signed a top player at the right time.”
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Pogba; Sancho, Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani
Prediction: United 1, Wolves 0
