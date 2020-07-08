Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa FC

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer seems to have found his favorie starting lineup. He’s gone with the same first XI in the last three Premier League fixtures, all wins, so don’t try and fix that which is not broken.
With that in mind, our starting lineup prediction matches the 11 names we’ve seen listed first and foremost on the team sheet lately.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction (4-2-3-1) at Aston Villa FC
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.
In the last meeting, Villa Captain Jack Grealish, a name strongly and persistently linked with United this transfer window, scored as the visitors managed a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. So the Red Devils will certainly not take their relegation zone opponents lightly.
They know how dangerous AVFC can be when they are on their game.
“I think the last game they caused us some problems,” Solskjaer said. “Grealish scored a fantastic goal.
“There’s been loads said about him and we need to be aware of him. If he’s off the left, middle or right, he attracts players to him but there’s not just one player in that Villa team.”
Will Grealish be on the other side the next time the two sides meet? We’ll see this summer transfer window.
Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs July 9, 8:15 pm, Villa Park
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Premier League (UK) NBCSN (US)
Odds: Aston Villa win 17/2 Draw 17/4 Man United win 4/11
Aston Villa LLDLD Man United WWWWD
Position: Man United 5th, 55 points Aston Villa 18th, 27 points
Prediction: United 2, Bournemouth 0
Aston Villa have won just one of their last 42 Premier League meetings with Manchester United (D11 L30), and that W came in 2009.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind