Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

December 30, 2020 By 2 Comments
sir alex old trafford man united

New Year’s Day brings an end to 2020 (thank goodness!) and also a Premier League fixture between two sides that are very much in form right now. Manchester United are bonafide title contenders, as they sit second, just two points behind table topping Liverpool.

Aston Villa are 5th, six points off the top of the table pace, but they have a game in hand on everybody above them, and two games in hand on third place Leicester City. The Villans have made it clear- they will be a factor this season.

old-trafford-manchester-united

Manchester United vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: 8pm GMT Friday Jan 1

Team news for both sides: go here

TV (US): NBCSN    Streaming: NBCSports.com

Odds: United  -143, Villa +333, Draw +300

Table Position: United 2nd, 30 points  Aston Villa 5th, 24 points

Form Guide: United   WDWWD   Aston Villa   DWWDW

aston-villa

In looking at how United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might set up his team for this one, there will be an eye on squad rotation, obviously, as this is festive period fixture congestion.

Expect some changes from the lineup that beat Wolves last night, and those swap outs are reflected below in our prediction.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

anthony martial

Prediction: Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 1

It’s going to be tooth and nail, a hard fought match to the end, but last night’s thrilling win over Wolves, a team United has really struggled with recently, made me a true believer in them.

Comments

  1. Anonymous says
    December 30, 2020 at 11:23 AM

    Villa will smash UTD!

  2. Gary Walker says
    December 30, 2020 at 11:31 AM

    If Mctominay plays then it will be with Fred as Ole plays the midfield in pairs eg Mctominay & Fred or Pogba & Matic.

