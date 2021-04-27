Man United Starting XI Prediction vs AS Roma (Europa League Semis)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is just two more obstacles away from claiming his first trophy ever as Manchester United manager. As the Europa League semifinal round commences on Thursday, the Norwegian will have a nearly fully fit squad to choose from. Perhaps that was by design, given the approach he and his side seemed to take in Sunday’s dull goalless draw at Leeds United.
In that match, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani were restricted to only late cameo appearances, so one should expect the pair to get a first team assignment here against AS Roma.
Manchester United vs AS Roma UEL Semifinal FYIs
Leg 1/2 Kickoff: Thu April 29, 8pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
TV: BT Sport 2
Odds: United win 4/7 draw 7/2 Roma win 11/2
Head to Head: United wins 4 draw 1 Roma win 1
Expect a mix of first teamers and reserves in the starting lineup. OGS was slammed on social media by many United fans over the substitutions he made this past weekend. The criticism was deserved, but he can redeem himself now if his squad selection proves to be astute and eventually results in a trophy.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs AS Roma (Europa League Semis)
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Van de Beek; Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani
Prediction: United 2, Roma 1
The English giants have the home field advantage, and come into this one with a more fit squad.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind