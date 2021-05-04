Manchester United are currently recovering from the aftermath of Sunday, when a couple hundred supporters stormed Old Trafford, crashed the pitch, did some damage and got the biggest annual game in England canceled.
The whole world was watching, as an angry, belligerent subset of the United fan base showcased their discontent for the club’s ownership, and got the Liverpool match called off. United’s next match is (fortunately, I guess) on the road, where they’ll face AS Roma, who just a couple hours ago, hired MUFC’s most recent former manager, Jose Mourinho.
So in the Serie A currently:
-Smalling
-Mhkitaryan
-Young
-Darmian
-Sanchez
-Lukaku
-Dalot
-Ibrahimovic
-Mourinho
The Italian league is a 2018 Man United tribute act.
— Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) May 4, 2021
Manchester United vs AS Roma UEL Semifinal FYIs
Leg 2/2 Kickoff: Thu May 6, 8pm, Stadio Olimpico
Tie: United lead 6-2
Team news for both sides: go here
TV: BT Sport
Odds: Roma reaching the final: 50/1
Head to Head: United wins 5 draw 1 Roma win 1
The Special One won’t be on touchline for this one, and even if he were, he wouldn’t be able to do anything about this tie, which is already over. United fell behind 2-0 in the first leg, but rallied massively in the second half and scored a 6-2 victory. That’s more than a bridge or two too far for Roma to cross in this one, and United can already start taking care of booking plans for the Europa League final.
With that in mind, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will rotate his squad, although we’ll still see some starters. Mason Greenwood should start and Edinson Cavani should get a rest. Nemanja Matic (wouldn’t it be funny if he joined Roma now this summer) and Alex Telles should come into the team, with perhaps maybe even some minutes for Juan Mata and Donny Van de Beek.
Maybe. We’ll see.
Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1) Prediction vs AS Roma (Europa League Semis)
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Pogba, Mata, Greenwood; Rashford
Prediction: United 2, AS Roma 1
Neither side have much to play for here as this tie is pretty much over. Don’t expect too much ambition in this one. United can go on autopilot as the final in Gdansk awaits. AS Roma have a lame duck/dead man walking manager.
