Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick did some squad rotation at Liverpool in midweek and the result was disastrous. Phil Jones, yes, he’s actually still on the team, got a start and some very obscure kids were named to the squad. Now comes a clash at Arsenal FC where the loser will essentially be eliminated from the top four race. Or this could result in a draw, and that would be a de facto win for fourth place Tottenham Hotspur.
While Rangnick went with a weaker team at Anfield (I guess he already knew they were going to lose anyway, so hey, why not get silly?), expect the German to go stronger here.
Arsenal FC vs Manchester United FYIs
Kick: Sat Apr 23, 12:30 GMT, Emirates Stadium
Team News: Arsenal FC Manchester United
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Manchester United
After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple
Google Result Probability: Arsenal 45% Draw 28% Man United 27%
PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 5th, 57pts WLLLW United 6th, 54pts LWLDW
Manchester United Summer Transfer Window Keep or Cut Series
Midfielders Attack Defenders Goalkeepers
Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka? Does it even matter? Harry Maguire is so atrocious right now you have to sit him. Can Eric Bailly really be that much worse? I say Slabhead sits and you give the armband to Ronaldo for this one.
Also, Nemanja Matic deserves to start every match from here until the end. Let the classy gentleman see out the rest of his time with pride.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC
De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho; Ronaldo
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
That slab head of a captain should a been a bench warmer for long …..Eric baily can’t be this worse