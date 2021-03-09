Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs AC Milan

Marcus Rashford has played in every single one of Manchester United’s 43 matches this season despite his being troubled, for the past four months, by a shoulder injury that somewhat inhibited his movement. Rashford hurt his ankle on Sunday, during a clash with Riyad Mahrez in the Manchester Derby win.

He’s almost certain to miss United’s next match, a Europa League round of 16 clash, leg 1/2, at Old Trafford against AC Milan. He’s far from the only key player who will/could miss out here, so expect to see some bench guys make a start in this one.

AC Milan at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: 5:55 GMT, Thurs. Mar 11, Old Trafford

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Of course, even if United had a fully fit squad, you’d still see a lot of sqaud rotation here, because that’s what UEL is for. Here’s the first team prediction that we’re going with. Expect a few changs from Sunday, as we’ll see some new guys come into the team in all three position groups.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Dan James; Anthony Martial

Prediction United 2, AC Milan 0

Zlatan or no Zlatan, Rashford or no Rashford, I think United win this one comfortably.

  1. George says
    March 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM

    4231

