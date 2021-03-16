Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at AC Milan (Europa League)

Manchester United travel to AC Milan on Thursday, for the second leg of their round of 16 tie with AC Milan. They enter the back half of the tie knotted up at 1-1, but in a precarious situation, as Milan have an away goal, which essentially count double in competitions like these.
With that in mind, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will llikely field a somewhat strong team. It won’t be all first teamers, but there will be a few of them in the first XI.
AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Thursday, 18 March 2021, kickoff 20.00 UK, Tie currently stands at 1-1
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan
United Early Team News: go here
AC Milan Team News/Match Preview: go here
Odds: AC Milan +240, Draw +230, United +115
We’ll know a lot more tomorrow, probably, about the five players who OGS said, the past weekend, are slated to return from injury/leave this Thursday. When the gaffer gives his presser on Wednesday, he’ll likely provide a few updates.
That said, we may adjust this team accordingly, but here’s what we’re going with now. We got to think Dean Henderson stays in between the sticks, as he’s the cup goalkeeper, despite David de Gea coming out of coronavirus isolation protocol. While Bruno Fernandes isn’t really the kind of player you would start in a competition like this, United do need a result, so we’re thinking he gets the nod.
And with Amad Diallo scoring in the first leg, we think he earned himself a starting assignment for this one.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction 4-3-3 at AC Milan (Europa League)
Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Mason Greenwood; Dan James
