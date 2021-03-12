Manchester United are set to be without a host of key players when they welcome in West Ham United on Sunday. In looking at the squad that battled AC Milan to a 1-1 draw on Thursday, we’re bound to see a lot of changes. Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Fred are all likely to be recalled.
The Red Devils are also very thin in the final third for this one due to a slew of injuries. It will be interesting to see what kind of lineup manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes with on the weekend.
Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: United West Ham
Kickoff: 8:15pm GMT Sun March 14
TV: NBCSN, Stream: NBCSports.com
Odds: -121 United win +250 draw +325 West Ham win
There is a certain striker he could really use right now, but apparently he won’t be fit. Said Solskjaer: “Edinson [Cavani], I don’t think will be ready for Sunday, no.”
United have fared very well against the Hammers recently, but this is the best that the Irons have been in awhile, and with so many injury issues for the hosts, well, it’s definitely up for grabs. Here’s the first team we’re hypothesizing.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3) vs West Ham United: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic; Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
I pray a better lineup than the current predicated one is used