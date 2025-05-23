For Manchester United, the Jim Ratcliffe/INEOS/Ruben Amorim era has seen a ship sailing way of course turn until a full shipwreck. The UEFA Europa League final loss means that they will have no continental competition of any kind next season. It also means that this campaign will forever be associated with nothing positive, at all. Aston Villa come to town looking to try and secure top five/UCL for next season, and there is every reason to believe that they will run roughshod over United.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: Sun. May 25, 4pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man United Aston Villa

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Aston Villa

Result Probability: Man United 21% Draw 22% Villa 57%

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Man United 16th, 39 pts, LDLLL Aston Villa 6th, 66 pts WLWWW

In terms of a summer clear out, well, just take a look at the starting XI prediction below.

How many guys are worth keeping?

Beyond Amad Diallo, Leny Yoro and Kobbie Mainoo (maybe, only possibly, I guess) no one is untouchable.

Even Bruno Fernandes can go, if they get a decent price. Because here’s the thing- Bruno is ok, but he’s just not star man material. If he’s the best overall player on your club, well, wow, you got problems.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Diallo, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

