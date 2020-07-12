You may have already seen it, but in case you didn’t, Southampton FC created a video game for mobile devices to launch their new kit. In the vein of 8-bit Nintendo or 16 bit Sega Genesis, the game trolls Liverpool pretty hilariously, and Manchester United as well, not once, but twice.
You can go here to read more on that, but the timing could not have been perfect as the two sides will clash at Old Trafford on Monday night. United will certainly be very motivated to get all three points here, having had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture back in August.
Both sides were playing a lot worse back then, during pre-COVID times, as Saints resembled a potential relegation candidate and United suffered from wild inconsistency. Now both sides are much improved, with United having a chance to go third in the table with a win, and Saints now closer to the Europa League qualifying slots than they are the drop zone.
Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain the only absences for United, a team that basically has a clean bill of health right now.
The same could not be said for the south coast club where Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal, Nathan Tella and Yan Valery are all ruled out and may not even return this season.
However, defender Jannik Vestergaard could return, as he faces a late fitness test and if so, will be looking to score again on the Red Devils.
Manchester United vs Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Mon July 13, 8:15 pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV Coverage: NBCSN
Odds: Southampton win +1050 Man United win -375
Form Guide: Southampton DWWLW United WWWWW
Position: Man United 5th, 58 points Southampton 12th, 44 points
Prediction: United 3, Southampton 0
With United undefeated in their last 17, across all competitions, you’d have to be really bold to pick against them in this one.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.
Speak Your Mind