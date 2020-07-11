Southampton FC Poke Fun at Liverpool, Man United in New Video Game

You have probably already seen it, but in case you didn’t here’s a link to much more on the mobile game that Southampton FC created to launch their new kit for next season this past week.
Modeled in the 8-bit to 16-bit era of video games, a la Nintendo, Sega Genesis or Turbo Grafx 16, it is absolutely glorious and I highly encourage you to check it out. It’s a fun play, but it works on another level, when it comes to the “easter eggs” that the gamer encounters during the experience.
The moniker of the game, “Defying the Odds,” is apt as this endeavor greatly exceeds expectations. There are historical references to the Titanic (launched from Southampton) and the blitz (the city, very strategic to the war effort via its manufacturing base was hit really hard by the Nazis during the Battle of Britain.
But of course, it’s the football allusions that you came here for, and perhaps the most notable is the play on SFC being Liverpool’s de facto farm club. See the intro/featured image and read its caption for more, but the game includes a Liverpool banker, who shows up with a lot of cash and a thick Scouse accent.
The club’s description of the easter egg also, without mentioning his name, references the sale of Virgil van Dijk to LFC, which broke the world transfer fee record for a defender.
In addition to VVD, recent players purchased by Liverpool include Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne.
This is what often happens in sports, a “pipline” is created. Like Notre Dame to the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers, or Simeon high school to Illinois Fighting Illini basketball, it’s just the natural order of things.
Moving on to the Manchester United trolling, the timing is perfect as the two teams will meet at Old Trafford on Monday night. There are two Red Devils references in “Defying the Odds,” and the first is the infamous “grey kit” match of 1996.
Down 3-0 at halftime, Sir Alex Ferguson went into full on hair dryer treatment mode, and blamed the situation on the unis.
Changing uniforms for the second half, it was still not enough to make the difference, and Saints won handily.
The other reference is to the Red Devils team bus, and it signifies the presence of Southampton FC vanquished opponent in the 1976 FA Cup Final.
It was the only FA Cup final win for the south coast club, but it’s certainly a milestone to be celebrated; and pixalated.
Overall, this about as fun and interesting as a product launch can be, and the shots fired at two members of the proverbial big six just adds another element of intrigue.
Just a job very well done on the kit launch, Southampton FC!
Speak Your Mind