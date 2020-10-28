Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hits Back at Critics of Donny Van de Beek’s Role

Manchester United held their Champions League pre-match press conference today, and the money quotes are all about the big summer signing in midfield, Donny Van de Beek. Tuesday saw manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer field questions about the Dutchman, and he gave an explanation to the query: “why can’t this guy in the team? It’s time!”
Solskjaer hit back at tv commentators who have been opining on this topic lately. A lot has been said about the Dutchman: that he should have joined a different team where he would feature regularly, he’s surplus to requirements at United, and more. The Norwegian just isn’t having any of that stuff.
Manchester United vs RB Leipzig UCL Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Wed. Oct 28, 8pm local, Old Trafford
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
United Team News: go to this link
Odds: United win 14/11, Draw 5/2, RB Leipzig win 40/17
“I realise the topic is Donny van de Beek and it’s nice for some players or commentators to have a little go,” Solskjaer said.
“I know you’re short for time when you’re on telly and you have to put your points across very quickly but you have to know that you don’t have to start the first three games to be a very important player in the squad.”
“When Donny has played, he’s played really well. I think it says a lot about our depth of quality in the squad that we don’t have to use him every single game because we have other players as well. I also think it says everything about our ambitions — we want to push on, we want to challenge for trophies this season. Donny is going to play a big, big part this year. Donny’s going to be very very important for us, don’t worry about that.”
Van de Beek, who signed for 40 million GBP from Ajax to become the club’s first summer transfer window addition, has only played 61 Premier League minutes in total on the season. He was an unused sub on Saturday against Chelsea. The 23-year-old isn’t the only high-priced midfielder who isn’t getting regular full time football right now.
Paul Pogba, the most expensive player in English club history, has been playing in a “super sub” role lately.
Prediction: Manchester United 2, RB Leipzig 2
Not feeling confident enough in United right now to pick them to win.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Ole, Donny should be use in todays game please!