United at Leeds News and Notes: Solskjaer, Van De Beek, Pogba

April 25, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Manchester United and Leeds United finished goalless today, in a match that was extremely physical and evenly contested, but lacked for highlights.

There were a few critical plays, but those mostly came in the first half, which we already covered over at this link, part one of our #MUNLEE news and notes segment today. In part two, we start by covering manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s prediction gone awry.

Solskjaer is being heavily criticized right now on social media for not making his substitutions until very very late in the contest. Specifically, the fact that Donny Van De Beek, a $55 million summer signing who isn’t be given many chances right now, came on again very late, in the 89′, and logged a whole three minutes.

It feels like any time the Dutchman gets playing time, it’s very small in duration. Here is just a small of sample of some of the Twitter postings being made in the United fan cyberspace community about DVDB.

Elsewhere Paul Pogba made his 200th senior team appearance for United today, but he didn’t come on until the 76′ and only played 19 minutes. That could be because he’s fasting for Ramadan, and that religious practice can obviously take a toll on your body.

Instead, Dan James logged 70 minutes. Pogba maintains that he can fast, and keep up his match fitness and energy levels, as he said the following today:

Coincidentally, Pogba’s very first senior team appearance in football came against Leeds as well, in a 2011 League Cup clash- so it has all come full circle for the Frenchman.

