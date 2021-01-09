Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Doesn’t Want Donny van De Beek to Leave

Amid transfer rumors linking Donny van De Beek with a move away from Manchester United, and other rumors linking the club with acquiring new players at the Dutchman’s position, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer affirmed the midfielder’s place at the team.
It’s fair to say that we might see Van de Beek later tonight, likely in a starting role, when United host Watford in FA Cup play. There have been calls, from leading figures in Dutch football, for United’s first acquisition this past summer transfer window to leave, but OGS has said that he wants the £40 million man to stay put.
“I’ve answered this question so many times and there’s so many examples of players needing a little bit of time, quality players,” Solskjaer told a press conference yesterday.
“We have many examples ourselves and there are other clubs with examples and sometimes it takes time.
“You don’t expect people who care for him to be quiet at times, especially when they want the best for them. Donny is going to play [against Watford], it’s another chance for him.”
OGS has said that he wants Van de Beek to stay even though he has hardly ever selected him. The 23-year-old has only made two Premier League appearances this season.
“I’ve spoken to him and made him aware of how much we rate him but he will play [against Watford] and it’s a good chance again for him to kick on.”
It does seem a bit extreme, the concept of leaving Old Trafford in January, after having just moved over in the summer, but something has got to give here. The Norwegian needs to start giving him some major minutes, and sooner rather than later.
