Manchester United will play the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie at LASK Linz tonight behind closed doors. The precaution has been taken due to the threat of coronavirus spread. Arguably the biggest match in LASK history, they are set to lose out on approximately one million pounds in revenue, due to not having attendees.
Wednesday saw a rescheduled Manchester City-Arsenal Premier League called off, and it has been posited that the Premier League itself could be suspended. Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga have already taken that step, and if England were to do so, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he would support that.
“I would understand, yes, under the circumstances,” said Solskjaer.
“Of course it’s up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public and the decision that will be made we will back.”
“We don’t know what’s going to happen. Have to get on with it when we can. I think football is for fans. Without fans we are nothing anyway. The game should be always for them. It’s still on telly, but tomorrow [Thursday] we might get a different message or in two weeks.”
Solskjaer also revealed that his players have not been tested for COVID-19. January transfer window addition Odion Ighalo, who moved to the club from the Chinese Super League, saw his integration into the team held up due to coronavirus precautions.
Approximately 700 United fans bought tickets to tonight’s clash via the club’s website, with MUFC offering to payout £350 to each individual in order to cover travel and accommodation costs.
United’s next match/Premier League fixture, should it be staged as planned, would be Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United at LASK Linz Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs
Details on the United travel squad for this match: go to this link
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
United team news for this match: go to this link
Kickoff: 7:30 BST, March 12, Linzer Stadion
TV: BT Sport 2
Official: Artur Dias
Prediction: United 2, LASK Linz 0
