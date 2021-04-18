Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Selects Very Strong United First Team vs Burnley

With fixture congestion decreasing during the run in now for Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to select a very strong side today versus Burnley FC.
After today’s home match with the lower table side, United are off for a week, with the next opponent being Leeds United next weekend. Their next European battle isn’t until April 29, when they will play the first of their two legged Europa League semifinal tie against AS Roma.
There had been a lot of sentiment out there which believed/felt Solskkajer might do some squad rotation for this match, as they have a top four finish in the league all but locked up at this point.
United have also put some distance between themselves and Leicester City for second place, as it looks almost certain that the Red Devils will finish runner-up this season. Still, Ole is at the wheel, and he’s not letting off the gas pedal, as evidenced by the team he picked above.
Many United supporters believed he would give some reserves and/or younger players a chance here, but it doesn’t seem to be happening.
And in the second embedded tweet, which you can see above, a look at how the formation might be with this lineup. Interesting take; well see. United are heavily favored in this match-up and deservedly so.
