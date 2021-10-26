Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the pathetic display over the weekend and his unimpressive run of results overall, will stay the Manchester United manager for at least another week. The Norwegian still stay in charge as the Red Devils take on Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.
That’s according to multiple reports, some of which also state that OGS has been told his position is very much precarious. He’s in limbo, with patience running thin, even among the board, which has been overly and unjustifiably supportive of him.
Maybe because the United brass are reportedly split on the concept of bringing in Antonio Conte. While multiple reports indicate that the club has made initial contact with the Italian, who is currently available on the open market, there is a long way to go before they potentially bring him in.
Conte is a lot of things, but he is definitely not a yes man, and that seems to be what the front office wants. Conte is notorious for being outspoken about what he wants and getting it, which won’t sit well with the Glazers, and Ed Woodward, who is somehow still there for some reason.
(Seriously, remember when Woodward was supposed to resign at the end of last season, amid the Super League debacle and backlash? Now it’s supposed to be at the end of the calendar year? Really? Then why does he have input in this?)
Also, OGS just got a contract extension in July, so buying him out will be a chore. Although United certainly won’t be hurting financially, if/when they pay him to go away. Plus they have had a lot of practice in doing this, post Sir Alex Ferguson.
Further complicating this proposition, Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not interested, and that means the main (read: only) two currently free agent major managers could both likely not come.
So maybe United will have to hire someone away from their current gig then?
This reality makes things more complicated, and thus buys Solskjaer more time, even if he doesn’t actually deserve it. He’ll get to stay a bit longer, but only because MUFC hasn’t figured out their alternative plan yet.
United not having their ducks in a row on a team roster situation? Wow, shocking. Who could have seen that coming?
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
