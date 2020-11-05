Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sacking Speculation Surges after UCL Setback

Manchester United shockingly suffered an utterly inexplicable and completely unjustifiable 2-1 defeat at home to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group stage today. The visitors to Old Trafford, who had started the day without a point or a goal in the UCL, handed United their fourth loss in just 11 games this season.
Across all competitions, United have only win at home in six tries, and it’s all rapidly raising the temperature of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s seat as manager.
Can’t believe we’re sticking with Ole when this guy is still available #OleOut pic.twitter.com/2PjZEdIRY9
— sam (@UtdSam5) November 4, 2020
United club legend Roy Keane, now a television pundit, has said the United players “will get Solskjaer sacked” and the former team captain’s comments were raised at the Solskjaer post match news conference today.
“I decline to comment on such a thing,” OGS responded to the query.
“Of course it’s early on. Opinions are out there all the time. You’ve got to stay strong. I’m employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with our staff.”
Opinions are definitely out there, as #OleOut was a top trending term on Twitter today. You also have plenty of stories circulating that claim the Norwegian will be dismissed should they lose to Everton this weekend.
If we lose to Everton, I’m Ole Out, when are you going to be Ole Out?
— ? (@AliUTDStrategy) November 4, 2020
Sitting 15th in the Premier League table, if United keep not getting results, they’ll fall into the drop zone and that means it’s curtains for Solskjaer. Opinions within the supporter base are mixed about whether or not to pull the plug, but those who do want him relieved of duty are getting louder by the game.
Mauricio Pochettino seems to be the favored replacement at this point, as he is available.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Sack Ole
He’s good tactically poor
#MP in
Ole must be sacked bcoz he’s doing nothing there ole has no experience of coatching?
Jesus Paul and Sportsbank…
Your reporting and the facts you have used in your report on this game. (Istanbul vs United) are even more shambolictgen United’s defending.
“The visitors to Old Trafford, who had started the day without a point or a goal in the UCL, handed United their fourth loss in just 11 games this season.
You wrote:
“Across all competitions, United have only win at home in six tries, and it’s all rapidly raising the temperature of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s seat as manager.”
What the hell are you in about emphasising Uniteds Home record and referring to Istanbul being the “Visitors to Old Trafford”!!!
United played away at Istanbul.
Furthermore, that’s Uniteds 1st loss away from home (in all competitions) for 18 games and they had won the last 10 away games in a row (all time club record).
Albeit, United were awful against today.
So to report on Uniteds home form in this report is just as ridiculous and utterly amateurish for any so called sports reporter, just like Uniteds defending today
Ole must go.
If he will not be sacked then united will loose every game his tactics does’nt work
sacked ole or this losing we be our culture the seasons