Solskjaer Confirms Full Fitness for Rashford and Pogba

If/when Project Restart takes full effect, Manchester United will have both their leading scorer and most talented overall player back in the mix. The extended time off, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has allotted Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba to fully convalesce and completely rehabilitate.
We already knew, prior to today that both Rashford (double stress fracture in the back) and Pogba (chronic foot injuries) are now match fit again, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer further confirmed this in an interview today.
“They’re looking good, they’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing,” Solskjaer said to the club’s official website.
“No reaction so far, touch wood. When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from.”
Players are only training together in small groups right now, and when Pogba trained in the same grouping with Bruno Fernandes yesterday, it created a major buzz. Solskjaer says that overall, the camp is really in high spirits right now.
“We’re back in training which has been great,” the Norwegian told ManUtd.com
“The boys have been fantastic, the weather’s been good and they’ve enjoyed it. Hopefully now we’ve proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. It’s been really enjoyable being on the training ground again.”
“Everyone’s looking sharp, everyone’s been in with a good mood and we’ve been splitting up in groups so [working in] fours and fives together and they’ve really done well.”
“Hopefully, they can as I said, step up and go to bigger training groups but so far it’s been good.”
United Captain Harry Maguire has articulated the mood and feel at training, stating that he thinks the conditions are very safe. It is looking like play could resume on perhaps June 12, but more likely June 19.
