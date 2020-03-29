Man United News: Rashford, Solskjaer, Lingard, Pogba

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all of world football down for the foreseeable future. The Premier League announced suspension of play until April 30, and at that point they will re-evaluate again. That said, there is still plenty of interesting Manchester United related news and notes to go over.
Let’s take a look at some of the news items trending in cyberspace right now during these very strange days and extremely uncertain times. We start with leading scorer Marcus Rashford, who says that he is now nearing a return to full fitness.
Rashford, who has 19 goals in 31 appearances this season, suffered a double stress fracture in his back in a January FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel much better compared to two or three weeks ago,” Rashford told Sky Sports in an interview.
“I feel 10 times better now. For me, now it’s just about getting ready to build up back up to training and then playing games for the team. I’m in a much better place. I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive.”
Elsewhere, Rob Dawson, formerly of Manchester Evening News and now with ESPN FC, gave a detailed frank assessment of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge of the club.
The grade Ogden gave was a B+.
And finally, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard recalled the glory of the 2017 Europa League Final victory over Ajax in video chat. It was the latest episode of United Hangout, which is hosted on the club’s official website.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Some ” players” in Manu need to be sold……pogba to recover and partner with brunoi hope this will happen…bye bye from Manu diehard.