Solskjaer Provides Fitness Updates on Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

Ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave some fitness updates, on striker Edinson Cavani and midfielder Paul Pogba.
The forward should be available after having missed the last four games. As for the Frenchman, he’s still not training with the side and he won’t travel with the rest of the team.
“We’ve had a training session this morning, of course it was a light one and we’re looking OK,” Solskjaer said regarding Cavani at a press conference today.
“There are a couple of doubts and we have to give them as much time as possible. Edinson has trained, that’s good. Let’s hope there’s no reaction and he will travel to the squad.”
“Paul is still not ready for us,” the Norwegian remarked in regards to Pogba.
“He’s feeling better. He’s not been training with the team yet so he’s definitely not travelling down to London.”
Prediction: Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0
United have never lost at Selhurst Park against Palace in the Premier League era (Wimbledon also used it as their home between 1991 and 2003), and I just don’t see that changing now.
