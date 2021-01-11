Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Fitness Updates on Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly

Ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League clash at Burnley FC, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an update on the fitness of central defender Eric Bailly and midfielder Paul Pogba. It appears the club will be sweating on the match fitness of both, and it sounds like both will be a game day decision.
Pogba and Bailly both trained today, but only in a partial session. Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw trained fully, so they are both expected to be available for selection.
Manchester United vs. Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: Tue, Jan. 12, 8:15pm GMT
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Team News for both sides: go here
Location: Turf Moor, Burnley, United Kingdom
Premier League Form Guide: United WWDWW Burnley WLWDW
“I’ve a decent amount of players,” Solskjaer said at his news conference today. “We’ll see with Eric and Paul how they are tomorrow.”
United have a chance to top of table all by their lonesome here, as a draw or better gives them the lead over everybody else in the league, including arch-rivals and reigning champions Liverpool. However, the Norwegian refused to be drawn into hyping this match up more than it needs to be.
He also played down the meaning of where they are in the standings at this moment.
“We are better off than at the same time last year,” OGS added. “We’ve won more, scored more and played better football. That’s a positive, but nobody remembers January tables.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind