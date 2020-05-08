Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that this club won’t force players to return to training if they don’t feel safe in doing so. “Project Restart” is an initiative in England that aims to have the Premier League playing matches again in mid-June.
In order for that to happen, training would have to resume by the middle of this month, and not everyone is on the same page with that idea. While the German Bundesliga is set to restart in eight days, there have some been some objections to the safety and plausibility of Project Restart in England. OGS says the club won’t mandate any footballer do anything he doesn’t feel comfortable doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“You wouldn’t hold anything against them,” OGS said to Sky Sports.
“You need to get to know everyone and if a player is mentally ready to play. I don’t think we could force anyone. They’ve not raised too many concerns and we trust the experts who know if and when it’s safe to start again.”
United were sitting in fifth place, and on an 11 game unbeaten run when the season was halted on March 13. If/when the league restarts, they will be hoping to secure a top four spot, and with it a place in UEFA Champions League.
In this video for the BBC, Solskjaer says he is “ramping up” training with tools such as GPS trackers for players, in the hopes of getting his players ready for a resumption that he hopes is coming “closer and closer.” Of course, it won’t happen until the government approves it, and the United Kingdom remains on lockdown in hopes of mitigating the spread of the virus.
Right now, there are just more questions than answers and it’s difficult to predict what’s really going to happen.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind