In his press conference today, ahead of his side’s clash against Burnley tomorrow night, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a January transfer window update. Basically, he threw cold water on the idea of Old Trafford adding anybody this month.
However, it doesn’t mean that no transactions will take place, as OGS also said that a couple squad players could be on their way out. A third of the way through the month, nothing has happened yet regarding United and the winter window.
Manchester United vs. Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: Tue, Jan. 12, 8:15pm GMT
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Team News for both sides: go here
Location: Turf Moor, Burnley, United Kingdom
Premier League Form Guide: United WWDWW Burnley WLWDW
That is a shame, as United are legitimate Premier League title contenders right now. It’s not a stretch to say that adding the right role player, or two, at the right position could make the difference.
“January is always difficult but if something comes up that you think it’s a long-term thing, that’s another scenario,” the Norwegian said.
“It’s unlikely something will happen. Two or three might go out as they deserve to play more football for the good of their own careers.”
As for two or three guys who could head out the Old Trafford exit door, first up would be No.3 Sergio Romero, who really needed to get his escape in the summer transfer window, but the club couldn’t get their ducks in a row.
The reserve goalkeeper really deserves a lot better. Another player who is long overdue for transfer away is Marcos Rojo. He just doesn’t figure into the team’s plans and they need to find a new place for him, as that’s best for all involved. Of course, it’s worth noting that United probably won’t jettison their deadwood unless they get a deal they approve of.
In terms of transfer rumors linking the club with new players, there have been narratives surrounding Moises Caicedo, as well as Jack Grealish and Kingsley Coman. The latter two however, are just not coming, any time soon, so there really isn’t much transfer chatter out there that’s actually worth talking about.
