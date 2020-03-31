The Premier League season is on hiatus until the end of the next coming month, and likely considerably longer. Almost every aspect of the 2019-20 PL season is up in the air right now, but players have to stay in shape and be ready to go when the call to resume the action finally arrives.
How they’re doing that, while also maintaining the rules of social distancing and staying in quarantine can prove to be a challenge. Footballers have to get creative, as we’ve seen on multiple occasions, and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a solution that definitely taps in to that spirit of creativity.
OGS says the player wives and girlfriends can help with drills. Sounds a bit humorous at first, but it’s actually pretty spot on. One can already imagine the forthcoming social media posts on this and the spike in user engagement we’ll see from this.
“The players have got individual programmes and they’ve got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks,” the Norwegian said the club’s official website.
“I’ve been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement.”
“Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in.”
Solskjaer is on to something here and those heeding his advice will no doubt bring us some entertainment; which will all badly need right now.
We’ve seen Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof don the jerseys of footballers who tested positive for COVID19 while training in isolation, Bruno Fernandes playing in the garden with his little daughter, Chelsea players doing the stay-at-home challenge with toilet paper rolls and Christian Pulisic had a funny trick shot fail.
Solskjaer is really on to something here though.
