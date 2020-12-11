Solskjaer Says this is No Time for Man United to Panic

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintains that now is not the time for panic, despite his side having just unexpectedly crash out of the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Norwegian said there is nothing like a Manchester Derby to inspire a refocus, and get them to move on from a very disappointing loss.
United have own four in a row in the league, and that’s impressive, but there is still plenty of skepticism surrounding him and his side, and deservedly so.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 GMT, Sat Dec 12, Old Trafford, TV: NBC (US)
Starting XI Predictions: United City
Odds: City -134 United +320 Draw +290
League Form Guide: Manchester City WWLDW United- WWWWL
League position: United 6th, 19 points City 7th, 18 points
“It’s important not to press the panic button every time; you know in football you can’t win every game,” Solskjaer said to his Friday presser.
“There are games that you lose that will stick and hurt more than others that will have more consequences than others.
“Now we’re facing the reality of not having Champions League for the rest of the season so we need to make sure we move on, get back into Champions League and how we do that is just by improving from last season.”
He’s absolutely right in that this is no time to panic. Actually, there is no good time to panic, but perhaps OGS just doesn’t understand how upset much, if not most of the supporter base is right now.
Or he does, but he doesn’t want to acknowledge it, because all that does is add more pressure to the situation.
Ahead of the defeat at RB Leipzig, Solskjaer did issue a strong challenge to his side, but obviously they didn’t respond to it.
He also went on to say, during this presser that United are making progress, but that is just something very few United supporters want to hear right now, because they simply don’t believe it.
Prediction: City 3, United 2
While both have been showing better domestic form lately, City looks far more clinical and on point lately. Yes, United have overachieved in this derby these past few years, but their home woes this term could rear their ugly head again.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind