Man United News and Notes: Solskjaer, Mourinho, Bailly, Mariners

Manchester United are next in action on Thursday, when they’ll take on Granada in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie. We’ll preview that match soon enough, but in the meantime, we’ve got some MUFC news and notes to cover, starting with the son of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hitting back at Jose Mourinho.
Yes, you read that right. And yes, we know, just how did we get here again?
In United’s 3-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday, Spurs forward Heung-Min Son playacted and simulated after getting lightly touched by United midfielder Scott McTominay.
“I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food,” Solskjaer said of the incident.
Mourinho then responded: “Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because a father, I am a father, you always have to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very disappointed.”
As you can see, context and sequence really matters a lot here. Noah Solskjaer, 20, a midfielder with Kristiansund said to Norwegian outlet Tidens Krav the following:
“I always get food, I can assure everyone about that. [Team-mate] Max [Williamsen] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training. I have never been lying down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact that they had lost.”
Mourinho is like the Eminem/Slim Shady of football, he feuds with everyone, so it was only a matter of time before he got into a rift with Solskjaer. While we saw this coming, we never expected it to have this odd of a twist.
Moving on, there had a been a credible report circulating that claimed United were in talks to purchase Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners, with the intent on rebranding them into a sister club.
However, the owner and chairman of Mariners said this is simply not the case.
Mariner United?
No.
And now finally, speaking of the word no, that is Eric Bailly’s answer, apparently, to the question do you want to stay at your current club?
According to a report in ESPN today, the central defender will reject a new contract offer, and instead seek a summer move away from Old Trafford.
