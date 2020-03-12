Solskjaer Provides Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba Fitness Updates

As had been previously reported yesterday, Anthony Martial was left behind for the trip to LASK Linz as he’s nursing a laceration in his shin. The bad cut occurred in his collision with the post during the 2-0 win Manchester derby this past Sunday. He’s out of commission for tonight’s match, but he could be ready for the next one, Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur.
That is provided of course, the Premier League still goes on as scheduled, and at this point, no one really knows if it will or not. The other main fitness/injury news for United also concerns a French international, as Paul Pogba could be available for selection in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Norwich City on March 22. Again provided football is still taking place at that time.
Pogba, stricken with ankle injuries all season long, has only made eight domestic and two European appearances this season.
“Anthony hurt himself when slid into post so he’s not ready,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Martial.
“Hopefully he’ll be ready for Sunday [against Tottenham] but not sure. Paul is getting closer — he’s not trained with the team fully yet but by next week he’ll be back.”
Manchester United at LASK Linz Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs
Details on the United travel squad for this match: go to this link
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
United team news for this match: go to this link
Kickoff: 7:30 BST, March 12, Linzer Stadion
TV: BT Sport 2
Official: Artur Dias
Prediction: United 2, LASK Linz 0
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind