Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Liverpool Title Clinch Hurt

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC is a very heated rivalry. It is to England what El Clasico is to Spain or Der Klassiker to Germany. United have more top flight league titles than any English club, with 20. Last night, by virtue of Chelsea beating Manchester City, Liverpool won their 19th.
It was their first in 30 years, and it’s so long ago that it wasn’t even called the Premier League back then. With such a long drought now over it’s a feel good story to neutrals, non-sports fans and even some supporters of some rival clubs. However, it still hurts to others, especially to those who are United through and through.
Champions???? #YNWA #XS23 @LFC pic.twitter.com/bNrZuGfLkD
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 25, 2020
“First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserve it and deserve credit, it’s a hard league to win,” Solskjaer told his Friday news conference, which was done via Zoom in order to adhere to social distancing protocol.
“Well done to Jurgen and his players,” OGS continued.
“Every time you see anyone else lift the trophy it hurts. I reckon that’s the feeling of everyone associated with Manchester United — players and supporters. We want to get back to winning ways and that’s our challenge.”
Solskjaer said yesterday that the goal for this season’s run-in is to finish third, the highest slot still mathematically possible at this point. They also have two chances left at silverware- the Europa League and the FA Cup.
FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
United starting XI prediction, Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: June 27, 5:30 pm, Carrow Road
TV: BBC One, with coverage beginning at 5.10pm.
Odds: Manchester United in 8/15, Draw 16/5, Norwich City win 11/2
FA Cup Prediction: Man United 2, Norwich City 0
No reason to think United won’t stop rolling here. They are undefeated since January, when they made the addition of midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
