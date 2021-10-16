Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Responds to Jesse Lingard Transfer Rumors

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, 28, is a talented attacking player, in the prime of his career. However, he’s part of a very crowded attacking midfield/final third position group, where major minutes are very hard to come by.
He’s been linked with a move to FC Barcelona, among other clubs, after having had a dominant loan spell this past spring at West Ham United. It was thought he might move on from Old Trafford this summer, but instead he stayed put, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Englishman is part of the club’s future plans.
The Norwegian even said that the club is working on finalizing a long term deal for the player.
“Jesse’s had a good start to the season,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday.
“He’s come on and scored a few goals for us that’s been very important for us. We want to prolong his contract, we see him as an important player for us.
“It’s up to him and maybe up to me to give him more playing time because he deserves to. Hopefully, we can get a deal sorted for Jesse because we really rate him.”
There you have, it appears that Jesse Lingard isn’t going anywhere.
