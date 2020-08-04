Yesterday brought a supposed “bombshell” in the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer saga. According to multiple reports, United and Borussia Dortmund were in advanced level negotiations and we would have a done deal soon.
Not really the case says United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a man who wants this deal done ASAP according to multiple previous reports. At his Europa League prematch press conference today, OGS gave a non-update kind of update.
“This transfer window is a long one and every transfer takes its course,” Solskjaer said at his presser today.
“We are always looking to improve the team and squad. At the moment I have no updates for you, If there’s any news we’ll update you.”
And yes, we’re all awaiting those updates, but it really could be awhile just yet. It’s widely believed that BVB want to get this transfer business done by August 10, the day that they commence training for the new season. Whether or not that actually happens though remains to be seen.
The Sancho transfer narrative is obviously much more compelling than the UEL match tomorrow night, especially given how United have pretty much won the tie already. Additionally, United don’t need to win the UEL in order to get into the Champions League next season.
Having finished third in the table, their place is already secured. However, Solskjaer is on the hunt for his first trophy as a manager at United. He discussed how much procuring that first piece of silverware would matter to him.
“It’s massive. You can see when Sir Alex [Ferguson] won the Premier League for the first team that was the start of the Premier League era,” he said.
“For me when I won my first trophy as a player it made me more hungry. You saw the highs of it and how much it meant to everyone.”
“As a coach I won the league the first time with Molde — first time for the club in their 100-year history — and since then they have won it four times in eight or nine years,” the Norwegian added.
“It was a big change in that club and for me if we can get our hands on a trophy it’s a big step forward.”
Manchester United vs LASK Linz Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Aug 5, 8pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester, UK
First Leg: United won 5-0
United starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Match Preview: go to this link
Form Guide (all competitions) United WDLWD LASK LLLWW
Odds: United 1/4 Draw 9/2 LASK 11/1
Prediction: United 3, LASK Linz 0
Even the B-team should be able to get a big result in this one, although it is remains to be seen just how hard OGS will really push the guys here.
