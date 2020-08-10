Solskjaer Admits United Have Difficult Goalkeeper Decisions Ahead

Ahead of tomorrow night’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against FC Copenhagen, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he has a major quandary in goal. You can call it many things- an “embarrassment of riches,” a “selection headache,” “position battle” or “goalkeeper controversey.”
OGS admitted that a difficult decision lays ahead, beyond just whom he puts in between the sticks tomorrow night in Cologne. He also hinted at the idea of one of his keepers leaving the club or going out on loan.
“Competition for places is important and we’re looking to have competition for places,” said Solskjaer. “We have Dean, Sergio and David in the ranks but it’ll be difficult obviously to keep three of them at the club. We’ll see what the decision will be there.”
David de Gea is the No. 1, Sergio Romero is the No. 2 and Dean Henderson is the keeper of the future, as has been explicitly stated. Romero is the cup keeper, but De Gea got the start in the FA Cup semifinal, and it did not go well.
De Gea’s mistakes led to MUFC supporters clamoring for Henderson, who’s spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, to come back and be the first string next season.
Meanwhile Romero is very solid in his own right, and is reportedly wanted by several clubs.
“I must be the most privileged manager in the world with the goalkeeping department — Sergio, David and Dean coming back,” Solskjaer continued.
“They are three top [keepers] and this Europa League has shown how important Sergio has been for us and David has always been performing. We’ll see what we’ll do going forward.”
Romero could be sold, but most likely it could be a third straight season where Henderson sees himself sent out on loan. He’s currently on break, with the Blades season already complete.
No matter what happens, as Solskjaer intimated, this is a great problem to have.
Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Europa League Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: Aug 10, 8pm, Rhein Energie Stadion, Cologne, Germany
Team news for both sides: go to this link
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Europa League Form: FC Copenhagen WLDWLW United LWDWWW
Odds: Manchester United (-385), FC Copenhagen (+1000), Draw: (+480)
UEL Outright Winner Odds: Manchester United (+180), FC Copenhagen (+6000)
Prediction: United 3, FC Copenhagen 0
With OGS having had the chance to rest his regulars, they’ll be first team fresh here and that means they should cruise on in to the semifinals.
