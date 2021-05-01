Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Urges United Supporters to Keep Protests Peaceful

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer virtually met the media yesterday ahead of his side’s upcoming rivalry clash at home versus Liverpool. One of the main topics of the session was the ongoing United supporter protests against the Glazer family that owns the club.
Anti-Glazer sentiment has been present within the base for a long time, but the European Super League backlash has set reignited the flame, and now it feels like it’s burning hotter than ever. We even saw a group of about 20 fans break into United’s training complex to protest against the Glazers.
Amid this incendiary atmosphere, Solskjaer has said that he respects the supporters’ rights to protest, but urges them to keep it peaceful.
“It’s important that the fans’ views are listened to and we communicate better,” the Red Devils boss said.
“My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team. As I’ve said before I’ve been backed, I’ve had great support from the club and the owners and I’m sure I will get the backing again to go one step further.
“I’m so happy all the clubs have agreed that this shouldn’t be the way of moving forward. Then again, when the protests are on, it’s important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful.”
The Norwegian maintains his players will not become distracted by all of this.
“The players are focused on the game and nothing else,” OGS continued.
“They’ve handled difficult situations before.”
“Of course it was a strange week before the Leeds game, after the Super League announcement but I’ve got to say, I’m not worried one second that our mind is not on the football when it happens.
“I think you saw here in the semi [against Roma] that the players are fully focused on performing.”
About 10,000 supporters are expected to protest outside the theatre of dreams tomorrow, and the club is reportedly growing concerned. Despite the heightened levels of security, there is growing anxiety within the club that the demonstration could disrupt the big match this weekend.
Stay tuned and watch this space, because we might have a proverbial “powder keg” on our hands here.
