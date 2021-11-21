Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gives Pleasant Exit Interview After United Sack Him

Long overdue, but the day has finally come- Manchester United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Why did this take so long, despite the hand-writing long being on the wall? Since Liverpool thrashed United, 5-0 back on Oct 24, three Premier League managers were dismissed before OGS was finally issued his walking papers. A 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Watford, a side that resided in 17th entering yesterday, was the final straw.
One of the main reasons being, well, he’s such a nice guy. And a club legend, but mostly, it’s hard to be cutthroat to a guy with this positive of a personality, and the personality shined through in his exit interview, which was all class and oozing with professionalism.
Our farewell interview with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ?#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021
“This club means everything to me and together we’re a good match, but unfortunately I couldn’t get the results we needed and it’s time for me to step aside,” Solskjaer said to the in house video channel.
“You know what this club means to me and what I wanted to achieve here. For the club, for the fans, for the players, for the staff. I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies and I only think it’s right that it comes from the horse’s mouth. I don’t want to answer all … there’s going to be journalists asking me about interviews but no, I’m not going to do any interviews.
“I want to get it out there, I’m going to leave by the front door, because I think everyone knows I’ve given everything for this club.”
Replacing Sir Alex Ferguson is probably the toughest job in football ? pic.twitter.com/QlvB1DhR8r
— GOAL (@goal) November 21, 2021
Of the four post Sir Alex Ferguson managers, the Norwegian is the only one not to win a single trophy during his time in charge, and that reality exists in spite of his having the longest tenure of the quartet.
“I want to thank the board and the owners for giving me the opportunity because it’s not for everyone and I’ve had the opportunity,” he added.
“I’m so honoured and privileged to have been trusted to take the club forward, and I really hope that I leave it in a better state than when I came.”
Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December of 2018, initially just an interim basis. However, in March of the following year he was named permanent manager, and this past July he got a contract extension. Assistant Coach Michael Carrick takes over on an interim basis.
Regarding long term potential candidates, we’ll have a list for you shortly.
