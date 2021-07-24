United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Signs New Contract Extension

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has yet to win a trophy at the club, but he is now a newly minted man. The Norwegain signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024, the club announced today.
OGS’s previous deal was set to expire in 2022, but talk of his recieving an extension has been prevalent for some time. On Saturday that talk turned to deliverables as the announcement of his new contract became official. Solskjaer has signed a new three year deal, with the club option of an additional year.
"It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.
"I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started."
“We’re here to win of course,” Solskjaer said in an interview with the club’s publication.
“I can’t say we’re delighted with what’s happened so far because we haven’t won anything, but still, like what I’ve just said, the progress is there and I feel the squad is in a much better place and I think we’re gradually getting there by just what we’re doing every single day.
“We haven’t got a trophy to show for it, but I think we feel stronger and ready for the next challenge.”
Under Solskjaer, United have reached four tournament semi-finals, losing all but one. Their one victory was in the past season’s UEFA Europa League competition, where they fell to Sevilla in the final.
Solskjaer initially came on as a caretaker manager, on loan from Molde, when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018. He won 14 of his first 19, which led to the club buying out the Molde contract, and his being appointed to the role permanently in March of 2019. His first contract was a three year deal.
The announcement comes one day after Jadon Sancho was officially unveiled as the newest member of United, with the winger saying his formal goodbyes to Borussia Dortmund.
