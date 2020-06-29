Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer virtually met the media today, ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion. Red Devils leading scorer Marcus Rashford was one of the topics he covered, as well as the future of Angel Gomes, the race for the top four and yesterday’s FA Cup draw.
Rashford has yet to score in his three appearances since play resumed, but he did register two assists against Sheffield United. With play having been suspended mid-March, there was a long layoff for everybody, but Rashford had been out of action even longer, having suffered a double stress fracture against Wolves in the FA Cup back in January.
Solskjaer said that Rashford has “looked sharp,” and he backs the Mancunian to get back to his goal scoring ways. He’s already set a new career high for goals scored, despite having missed such a significant amount of time.
“Of course Marcus has been out for a while but I think he’s looked sharp,” Solskajer told the media via a teleconference.
“He came on and looked sharp against Norwich, against Sheffield United he missed one or two chances but the goals he created is what we’re focusing on and he’s on his way to the best season ever, I’m looking forward to him getting more minuets and he’ll definitely score a goal soon.”
OGS also had praise for another play currently under the microscope,
“We manage the squad and manage players differently and Luke’s had a good upturn in form had a spell out and is playing some good football,” the Norwegian said.
“Let’s see if he starts this one.”
Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
Kickoff: June 30, 8:15 pm, AMEX Stadium
Team News for both sides: go to this link
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Form Guide: Brighton DWDLD United WWDWW
Position: United 6th, 49 points Brighton 15th, 33 points
Records: United 13-10-8 Brighton 7-12-12
Odds: United win 3/4 Draw 5/2 Brighton win 4/1
Prediction: United 2, Brighton 1
Can Fernandes and Paul Pogba be on the pitch at the same time? Assistant Coach Michael Carrick rejects the concept of anyone asking the question.
However, it’s a legitimate query, and the answer probably holds the key to United being all that they can be. Absolutely the Red Devils need to take the trifecta, not settle for the single point this time away from Old Trafford.
