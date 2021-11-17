Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Receives Public Backing from Ed Woodward

There are numerous reports out there, claiming otherwise, but Manchester United still remain committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager. Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is the latest name to be consistently linked with the United managerial position, should it become vacated, but there really is no indication that the club are looking at making a switch right now.
Executive Vice President/CEO Ed Woodward provided a financial statement for investors today, and while the focus was, of course, primarily on the ledger sheets, he also gave OGS a public backing.
“While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch,” Ed Woodward said in the statement.
“The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective.”
Typical corporatespeak, sure, and definitely not want United supporters want to hear, but it is certainly the truth. There won’t be a change in the dugout when United travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday to take on Watford.
One has to wonder what would be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back, as the club has lost six of their last 12, and has thus fallen out of the top four. What could finally force the hand of Ed Woodward?
As for the financial situation, the statement issued today indicated revealed revenues increased by 16% to £126.5 million for the 2022 fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. Exciting stuff! Yes, I know! (sarcasm font)
