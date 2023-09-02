Man United Sign Sofyan Amrabat on Loan on Deadline Day

In signing Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, on season long loan, from ACF Fiorentina, Manchester United have hit all their main targets for this summer transfer window. The two clubs announced the deal ahead of yesterday’s transfer deadline passing. So United now have their defensive midfielder to accompany their striker (Rasmus Hojlund), their other midfielder (Mason Mount) and goalkeeper (Andre Onana).

According to multiple reports, United will pay a loan fee of €10 million ($10.8m) for this season, with an option to make the move a permanent one next summer for a fee of €20m plus another €5m in add-ons.

Sofyan Amrabat, finally on his way to Manchester right now. ??? #MUFC Time for media duties after the medical completed in Pisa on Friday. ??? pic.twitter.com/BnQNhNlLEB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2023

Arsenal vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 3 4:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Arsenal

Team News: Man United Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 5th, 7 pts, DWW Man United 8th, 6 pts, WLW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 54% Draw 24% Man United 22%

?? JUST IN: Sofyan Amrabat pictured at San Rossore in Pisa, Italy where he did his Manchester United medical last night! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/d0FJKussQ2 — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) September 2, 2023

“It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player,” Amrabat said. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.

“I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team.”

Added United football director John Murtough: “We have tracked Sofyan for a long time, so we are really pleased to bring him to Manchester United. His committed, high-energy approach to the game fits perfectly with the group that we are building here.

“We know that Sofyan’s mentality, dynamism and technical qualities will help the squad as we look to achieve success in all competitions this season.”

We’ll see if he features tomorrow against Arsenal. But more likely it might not be until after the international break.

